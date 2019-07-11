UrduPoint.com
Russian Gov't Service Says Readying Aircraft To Put Out Fire At Power Station Near Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:25 PM

Aircraft are being prepared to extinguish fire at a thermal power station in a suburb north of Moscow, the press service of the ministry specializing in emergency situations told Sputnik Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Aircraft are being prepared to extinguish fire at a thermal power station in a suburb north of Moscow, the press service of the ministry specializing in emergency situations told Sputnik Thursday.

"The aircraft are being prepared.

According to preliminary data, there are no victims," the press service said.

A special train has been sent to the location to help put out the fire.

Witnesses have told Sputnik of a column of fire several feet high.

The power station serves the suburb of Mytishchi as well as north and northeast of the Russian capital.

