Russian Gov't Tasks Defense Ministry With Signing Military Cooperation Agreement With DRC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry has been instructed to discuss and sign with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) an agreement on defense cooperation, including, among other areas, the training of troops, peace-keeping operations and the fight against piracy, according to a Monday decree published on the official portal of legal information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry has been instructed to discuss and sign with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) an agreement on defense cooperation, including, among other areas, the training of troops, peace-keeping operations and the fight against piracy, according to a Monday decree published on the official portal of legal information.

Earlier in the month, a representative from the DRC Embassy in Moscow said that the republic was interested in defense cooperation, with Russia looking forward to discussing prospective opportunities for collaboration in this field.

"Task the Russian Defense Ministry with holding talks with the participation of the relevant Congolese Federal executive authorities and upon reaching a consensus sign on behalf of the Russian Government an agreement, allowing for amendments not fundamental to the text," the decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

The countries intend to conduct the joint training of troops, interact in peace-keeping missions carried out under the auspices of the UN, and combat terrorism and piracy, according to the decree.

The agreement is meant for an indefinite period with the possibility of rescinding it upon the written notice of one of the parties.

