MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Russian government will allocate more than 430 million rubles ($5.9 million) on Wednesday to improve the ecology in the town of Usolye-Sibirskoye in Siberia, which suffers from impact of chemical plant waste, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday.

"The government will allocated more than 430 million rubles today for urgent measures to protect local residents. The money will go toward making safe the storage of the chemical waste that harms the environment," Mishustin said.