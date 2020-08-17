UrduPoint.com
Russian Gov't To Propose To Keep Rewarding Medics Who Treat COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Russian government will come up with proposals to maintain incentives for medics who are treating patients with COVID-19, which will be sent to President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

During his trip to Russia's city of Magadan earlier in the day, Mishustin paid a visit to a regional oncological dispensary and talked to its personnel.

"You know that, to date, [benefit] payments will be continued in a certain way past September. We are currently looking at the pandemic situation on the whole. Of course, it is not the way it used to be in the very beginning, and as we continue the analysis of the situation we will bring appropriate proposals to the president, and I think they will find support, about continuing the certain way of stimulating doctors and paramedical staff who continue working with COVID patients," Mishustin said.

More Stories From World

