The Russian government intends to provide additional support to certain exporters of Russia-made military equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Russian government intends to provide additional support to certain exporters of Russia-made military equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As part of the selective measures, we plan to provide additional state support to certain organizations engaged in military products export," Borisov said.