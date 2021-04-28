MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Russian government will soon present a list of unfriendly countries, the criteria are clear, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I think [it will happen] soon. The government has specific instructions, the criteria by which we are guided in this work are clear. So, I think, we will not have to wait long," Lavrov said.