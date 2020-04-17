Russian Graduates Abroad May Face Trouble Returning Home - Educational Consultancy Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) If the borders are not reopened by June amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian students, even though they have finished their studies abroad, may not return to their homeland and may be stuck in the countries where they were sent to study, Olga Kuzina, a representative of the Moscow-based STAR academy, which organizes education and exchange programs abroad, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The epidemic erupted in the middle of studies, which will end only in May, and we have not had such cases so far. If the Russian borders are not reopened by June, logistical problems may arise with return [of the students] to the homeland," Kuzina, the head of Higher Education Department at the company, said.

According to Kuzina, many graduates who would not be able to return to Russia due to the lockdown, have the right to stay and work in the country of studies for a couple of years.

"Most countries of the world ��� Italy, Spain, France, Germany, England, Ireland, the United States, Canada and Australia ��� give foreign graduates the right to work in their country for one or two years, and many students will simply stay there to work," she said.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 2 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.