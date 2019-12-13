UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Grain Export From July 1-December 5 Down 15.2% Year-on-Year - Agriculture Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:55 PM

Russian Grain Export From July 1-December 5 Down 15.2% Year-on-Year - Agriculture Ministry

Russia has exported 21.2 million tonnes of grain from the beginning of the agricultural year on July 1 until December 5, which is a 15.2 decrease when compared to the same period from last year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Russia has exported 21.2 million tonnes of grain from the beginning of the agricultural year on July 1 until December 5, which is a 15.2 decrease when compared to the same period from last year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.

"According to data from the Russian Federal Customs Service (excluding statistics on mutual trade with the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] member states for October), by December 5 of the current 2019/2020 agricultural year, 21.2 million tonnes of grain was exported," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russia had exported 25 million tonnes of grain, including 21.

1 million tonnes of wheat, over the same period of the previous agriculture year.

According to the ministry, grain export for the entire 2018/2019 agricultural year amounted to 43.3 million tonnes, including 35.2 million tonnes of wheat. As a result, Russia secured the leading position in the global wheat market, outrunning both the United States and European Union.

The ministry expects Russia's total grain export for the current agricultural year to amount to 45 million tonnes, including 36 million tons of wheat.

Related Topics

Russia Agriculture European Union Same United States July October December Market From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will never give in to Indian tyranny: Ma ..

36 minutes ago

Students urged to play role in narcotics eradicati ..

2 minutes ago

UN urges S.Sudan leaders to step up effort to form ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to take all measures for providing safe envir ..

2 minutes ago

Haftar Announcement of Final Tripoli Offensive Lik ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science & Technology visits H ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.