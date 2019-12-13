Russian Grain Export From July 1-December 5 Down 15.2% Year-on-Year - Agriculture Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Russia has exported 21.2 million tonnes of grain from the beginning of the agricultural year on July 1 until December 5, which is a 15.2 decrease when compared to the same period from last year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.

"According to data from the Russian Federal Customs Service (excluding statistics on mutual trade with the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] member states for October), by December 5 of the current 2019/2020 agricultural year, 21.2 million tonnes of grain was exported," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russia had exported 25 million tonnes of grain, including 21.

1 million tonnes of wheat, over the same period of the previous agriculture year.

According to the ministry, grain export for the entire 2018/2019 agricultural year amounted to 43.3 million tonnes, including 35.2 million tonnes of wheat. As a result, Russia secured the leading position in the global wheat market, outrunning both the United States and European Union.

The ministry expects Russia's total grain export for the current agricultural year to amount to 45 million tonnes, including 36 million tons of wheat.