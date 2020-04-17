UrduPoint.com
Russian Grain Export To Stop If Seasonal Export Quota Exhausted Before June 30 - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russia's grain exports outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the current agricultural year ending on June 30 will be stopped if the export quota for grain crops is taken up, Deputy Agriculture Minister Oksana Luth told reporters on Friday.

On March 31, the Russian government introduced quotas for the export of a number of grain crops from Russia. The restriction applies to the export of wheat, rye, barley and corn to non-EAEU states. The quota volume is 7 million tonnes, it is valid until June 30, 2020.

"The quota was introduced for the period from April 1 to June 30, 2020. Once it is exhausted, Russian grain export outside the EAEU will be stopped for this period. Based on how fast the quota is taken up, export is expected to be suspended in mid-May," Luth said.

The ministry does not plan to expand quotas this season, she said.

Exceptions for individual companies are also not provided, the mechanism was developed without allocation of separate quotas between market participants, Luth said.

