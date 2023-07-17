Russian Grain Exporters Say to Continue to Fulfill All Contractual Obligations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russian grain exporters will continue to fulfill all contractual obligations despite the suspension of the grain deal, the Russian Grain Exporters Union said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that grain deal agreement has de facto been terminated, however Moscow will immediately return to its implementation after the Russian part of the conditions is fulfilled.

"Russian grain exporters confirm their commitment to the fight against world hunger. Russia is the largest supplier of wheat to the world market. We highly value the trust of our customers and plan to continue to supply them with Russian grain at competitive prices, regardless of the developments around the grain deal," the statement said.

All contractual obligations of Russian grain exporters will be fulfilled, the union concluded.