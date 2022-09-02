UrduPoint.com

Russian Grain Supplies To Middle East Growing Lately Despite Sanctions - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Supplies of Russian grain to the countries of the middle East have never stopped, despite Western sanctions, and have been steadily growing recently, Alexander Kinschak, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Middle East and North Africa department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Thanks to the timely measures taken jointly with our partners in the region, the supply of Russian grain to the countries of the Middle East and North Africa was actually not interrupted," Kinschak said, adding that there has been "a steady upward trend" in supplies recently.

Due to restrictions introduced by Western countries, "export mechanisms had to be adjusted, and some of them are still being reconfigured," the diplomat recalled, noting that sanctions affecting Russian banks have complicated logistics and, among other things, triggered a sharp increase in the cost of freight.

