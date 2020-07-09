Russian, Greek Cypriot Foreign Ministers Discuss Reunification Process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Greek Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, discussed the problem of Cyprus' stalled reunification process during a phone call on Thursday.

"The foreign policy chiefs exchanged views on urgent matters of bilateral agenda...

They also discussed the Cypriot settlement process in light of the upcoming UN Security debate on this problem," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Cypriot ministry said the diplomats had a "constructive discussion" on matters ranging from the double tax agreement to the Cyprus reunification and the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus.

The Mediterranean island nation has been split into Greek and Turkish parts since Turkey sent troops there in 1974 in response to a Greek Cypriot uprising. Only Ankara recognizes the Turkish republic that was created in the island's north.