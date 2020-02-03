UrduPoint.com
Russian, Greek Diplomats Discuss Prospects For Mutual Cooperation - Moscow

Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:02 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Secretary-General of the Greek Foreign Ministry Themistoklis Demiris discussed on Monday cooperation between the two countries and international issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"The situation, including the 'problematic dossiers,' and the prospects for Russian-Greek cooperation in various fields in the context of the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of negotiations at the highest levels were thoroughly analyzed. The issues of the bilateral legal framework's further improvement were considered," the statement read.

The parties also discussed international issues, including relations between Russia and the European Union as well as with NATO, the situation in the Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean and the middle East, and North Africa.

