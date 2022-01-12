Russian, Greek Foreign Ministers Discuss European Security Meetings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, have held a phone conversation to discuss recent meetings in Geneva and Brussels on Western security guarantees in Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, have held a phone conversation to discuss recent meetings in Geneva and Brussels on Western security guarantees in Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The main attention was paid to the meetings in Geneva and Brussels on security guarantees in Europe. The Russian side has given detailed assessments of the current situation in Ukraine and of the ways to normalize it in terms of the unconditional implementation of the Minsk package of measures," the ministry said.

The ministers also discussed bilateral agenda as well as issues of regional and international significance.

"I had an extensive phone conversation with Russia counterpart S.Lavrov about the developments in Ukraine, reiterating Greece's well known position on the matter, as well as about the developments in Kazakhstan, Libya and Syria," Dendias said on Twitter.

Russia and the United States held consultations on Moscow-requested Western security guarantees in Geneva from Sunday-Monday, which was followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on Tuesday. The meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will be held in Vienna on Thursday.

Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the United States in late 2021. Moscow requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward and not incorporate Ukraine and other post-Soviet countries, considering it a threat to its national security.

The Minsk Agreements were developed by Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany - a group known as the Normandy Four - in 2015 as a tool of a political resolution of the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.