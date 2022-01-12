UrduPoint.com

Russian, Greek Foreign Ministers Discuss European Security Meetings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Russian, Greek Foreign Ministers Discuss European Security Meetings

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, have held a phone conversation to discuss recent meetings in Geneva and Brussels on Western security guarantees in Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, have held a phone conversation to discuss recent meetings in Geneva and Brussels on Western security guarantees in Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The main attention was paid to the meetings in Geneva and Brussels on security guarantees in Europe. The Russian side has given detailed assessments of the current situation in Ukraine and of the ways to normalize it in terms of the unconditional implementation of the Minsk package of measures," the ministry said.

The ministers also discussed bilateral agenda as well as issues of regional and international significance.

"I had an extensive phone conversation with Russia counterpart S.Lavrov about the developments in Ukraine, reiterating Greece's well known position on the matter, as well as about the developments in Kazakhstan, Libya and Syria," Dendias said on Twitter.

Russia and the United States held consultations on Moscow-requested Western security guarantees in Geneva from Sunday-Monday, which was followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on Tuesday. The meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will be held in Vienna on Thursday.

Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the United States in late 2021. Moscow requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward and not incorporate Ukraine and other post-Soviet countries, considering it a threat to its national security.

The Minsk Agreements were developed by Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany - a group known as the Normandy Four - in 2015 as a tool of a political resolution of the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Twitter France Germany Vienna Minsk Brussels Geneva United States Kazakhstan Libya Greece 2015 From

Recent Stories

China Calls on US to Close Guantanamo Bay Prison, ..

China Calls on US to Close Guantanamo Bay Prison, Prosecute Torture Perpetrators

4 minutes ago
 Shahbaz expert in fake TTs, political jugglery: SA ..

Shahbaz expert in fake TTs, political jugglery: SACM

4 minutes ago
 2.9kg hashish, 500gm ICE-drug recovered

2.9kg hashish, 500gm ICE-drug recovered

4 minutes ago
 Shami double strike gives India upper hand against ..

Shami double strike gives India upper hand against South Africa

4 minutes ago
 National Science, Technology, Innovation Policy to ..

National Science, Technology, Innovation Policy to encourage technology driven e ..

7 minutes ago
 Moscow Presented Its Positions on NATO Non-Enlarge ..

Moscow Presented Its Positions on NATO Non-Enlargement - Stoltenberg

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.