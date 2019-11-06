Russian, Greek Foreign Ministers to Discuss Cooperation in UN, CoE on Wednesday - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, will discuss in Moscow on Thursday cooperation at multilateral platforms, most importantly the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe (CoE), Yuri Pilipson, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Dendias is paying a visit to Moscow on Wednesday for talks with Lavrov. They are expected to discuss Russia's cooperation with the new Greek government, formed in July, as well as regional and international matters, with a special focus on the Eastern Mediterranean region and the Balkans.

"Apart from comparing stands on bilateral matters, there will be a constructive exchange of opinions on international and regional problematic, including cooperation at multilateral platforms, most importantly the UN, the OSCE, the CoE and the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation," Pilipson said.

The ministers will also discuss prospects of restoring Russia's ties with the European Union, the diplomat noted.

As a result of the talks, a plan of consultations between the countries' foreign ministries for the period from 2020 to 2022 will be signed, according to Pilipson.