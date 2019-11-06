UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Greek Foreign Ministers To Discuss Cooperation In UN, CoE On Wednesday - Moscow

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

Russian, Greek Foreign Ministers to Discuss Cooperation in UN, CoE on Wednesday - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, will discuss in Moscow on Thursday cooperation at multilateral platforms, most importantly the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe (CoE), Yuri Pilipson, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Dendias is paying a visit to Moscow on Wednesday for talks with Lavrov. They are expected to discuss Russia's cooperation with the new Greek government, formed in July, as well as regional and international matters, with a special focus on the Eastern Mediterranean region and the Balkans.

"Apart from comparing stands on bilateral matters, there will be a constructive exchange of opinions on international and regional problematic, including cooperation at multilateral platforms, most importantly the UN, the OSCE, the CoE and the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation," Pilipson said.

The ministers will also discuss prospects of restoring Russia's ties with the European Union, the diplomat noted.

As a result of the talks, a plan of consultations between the countries' foreign ministries for the period from 2020 to 2022 will be signed, according to Pilipson.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Moscow Russia Europe European Union Visit July 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Bigger just got better, Infinix Smart 4 now availa ..

2 minutes ago

Vivo co-sponsors the Biggest Online Sale in Pakist ..

38 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 November 2019

1 hour ago

UAE Press: ADNOC’s drive ensures stable economy

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.