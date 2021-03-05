UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Greek Intergovernmental Commission To Meet At Teleconference

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Russian-Greek Intergovernmental Commission to Meet at Teleconference

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The Russian-Greek Intergovernmental Commission on economic, industrial and scientific cooperation will be held as a video-conference on March 18, the spokesman of the Greek Foreign Ministry, Alexandros Papaioannou, said on Friday.

Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Greece's first deputy Foreign Minister, and Vitaly Savelyev, Russia's Minister of Transport, will have a meeting at the conference as the Co-Chairmen of the Commission.

"The convening of the intergovernmental commission meeting was discussed during the talks between Nikos Dendias, Greece's Foreign Minister, and Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister when he was in Athens.

In perspective, the meeting should be run as soon as possible. Unfortunately, today the pandemic is a problem, and it is not known yet when the commission would be in person," Papaioannou said during a briefing.

According to him, it is difficult to speak about any possible date, adding that he has no information on the topics that would be discussed at the conference.

The meeting was first scheduled for spring 2020. However, Varvitsiotis' visit to Moscow planned for November 2019 to discuss preparing the conference was postponed. Both countries state their aspiration for strengthening political and economic relations.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Athens Greece March November 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

59 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

1 hour ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

1 hour ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECPâ€™s press ..

1 hour ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

1 hour ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.