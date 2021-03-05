Russian-Greek Intergovernmental Commission to Meet at Teleconference

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The Russian-Greek Intergovernmental Commission on economic, industrial and scientific cooperation will be held as a video-conference on March 18, the spokesman of the Greek Foreign Ministry, Alexandros Papaioannou, said on Friday.

Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Greece's first deputy Foreign Minister, and Vitaly Savelyev, Russia's Minister of Transport, will have a meeting at the conference as the Co-Chairmen of the Commission.

"The convening of the intergovernmental commission meeting was discussed during the talks between Nikos Dendias, Greece's Foreign Minister, and Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister when he was in Athens.

In perspective, the meeting should be run as soon as possible. Unfortunately, today the pandemic is a problem, and it is not known yet when the commission would be in person," Papaioannou said during a briefing.

According to him, it is difficult to speak about any possible date, adding that he has no information on the topics that would be discussed at the conference.

The meeting was first scheduled for spring 2020. However, Varvitsiotis' visit to Moscow planned for November 2019 to discuss preparing the conference was postponed. Both countries state their aspiration for strengthening political and economic relations.