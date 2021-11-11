UrduPoint.com

Russian-Greek Intergovernmental Commission To Be Held In Moscow From Nov 29-30 - Athens

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:21 PM

Russian-Greek Intergovernmental Commission to Be Held in Moscow From Nov 29-30 - Athens

The meeting of the mixed Russian-Greek commission on economic, industrial and scientific-technical cooperation will be held in Moscow from November 29-30; the co-chair of the commission, First Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis will also meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou said on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The meeting of the mixed Russian-Greek commission on economic, industrial and scientific-technical cooperation will be held in Moscow from November 29-30; the co-chair of the commission, First Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis will also meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou said on Thursday.

Now, the 13th meeting of the commission is being prepared in Moscow.

"On Monday, November 29, and Tuesday, November 30, Mr.

Varvitsiotis will visit Russia, Moscow, and will co-chair, together with Mr. Savelyev (Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev), on the mixed intergovernmental commission of Greece and Russia. He will also have contacts with the Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko," Papaioannou said.

"This, of course, takes place on the eve of the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Moscow from December 7-8. The prime minister will be accompanied by Mr. Varvitsiotis," Papaioannou said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Greece November December From

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi meets Saudi Minister of Culture in ..

Noura Al Kaabi meets Saudi Minister of Culture in Paris

9 minutes ago
 Big screen installed to show T20 WC at Ayub Sport ..

Big screen installed to show T20 WC at Ayub Sport Complex

59 seconds ago
 Two died, four injured as Suzuki Hi-roof falls int ..

Two died, four injured as Suzuki Hi-roof falls into ravine

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Envoy for bolstering bilateral trade wi ..

Kazakhstan Envoy for bolstering bilateral trade with Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Zhou Enlai's hometown listed as world gastronomy c ..

Zhou Enlai's hometown listed as world gastronomy city by UNESCO

3 minutes ago
 19th CPC Central Committee concludes 6th plenary s ..

19th CPC Central Committee concludes 6th plenary session, releases communique

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.