Russian-Greek Intergovernmental Commission to Be Held in Moscow From Nov 29-30 - Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The meeting of the mixed Russian-Greek commission on economic, industrial and scientific-technical cooperation will be held in Moscow from November 29-30; the co-chair of the commission, First Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis will also meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou said on Thursday.

Now, the 13th meeting of the commission is being prepared in Moscow.

"On Monday, November 29, and Tuesday, November 30, Mr.

Varvitsiotis will visit Russia, Moscow, and will co-chair, together with Mr. Savelyev (Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev), on the mixed intergovernmental commission of Greece and Russia. He will also have contacts with the Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko," Papaioannou said.

"This, of course, takes place on the eve of the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Moscow from December 7-8. The prime minister will be accompanied by Mr. Varvitsiotis," Papaioannou said.