Russian, Greek Prime Ministers Discuss Fight With COVID-19 Via Phone - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed on Wednesday a range of issues, including the fight with the coronavirus pandemic and mutual agreements, with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a phone conversation, the Russian government said.

"The heads of governments discussed joint work on the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Russia in December 2021. (The officials) paid particular attention to the expansion of Russian-Greek trade and economic cooperation, including energy, industry, transport, tourism and other areas. (The officials) also touched upon topics of battling the coronavirus pandemic and protecting the health of citizens of Russia and Greece," the government said in a statement.

On December 8, following negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mitsotakis, the countries signed five documents, including a joint action strategy for the next two years; a protocol on amendments to the 1991 intergovernmental accord on the prevention of naval incidents outside territorial waters; two memoranda of mutual understanding, including cooperation in the field of petawatt-and exawatt-class lasers, and technical cooperation on tax administration. The last document is a plan for cooperation in tourism for 2022-2024.