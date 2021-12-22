UrduPoint.com

Russian, Greek Prime Ministers Discuss Fight With COVID-19 Via Phone - Moscow

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:32 PM

Russian, Greek Prime Ministers Discuss Fight With COVID-19 Via Phone - Moscow

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed on Wednesday a range of issues, including the fight with the coronavirus pandemic and mutual agreements, with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a phone conversation, the Russian government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed on Wednesday a range of issues, including the fight with the coronavirus pandemic and mutual agreements, with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a phone conversation, the Russian government said.

"The heads of governments discussed joint work on the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Russia in December 2021. (The officials) paid particular attention to the expansion of Russian-Greek trade and economic cooperation, including energy, industry, transport, tourism and other areas. (The officials) also touched upon topics of battling the coronavirus pandemic and protecting the health of citizens of Russia and Greece," the government said in a statement.

On December 8, following negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mitsotakis, the countries signed five documents, including a joint action strategy for the next two years; a protocol on amendments to the 1991 intergovernmental accord on the prevention of naval incidents outside territorial waters; two memoranda of mutual understanding, including cooperation in the field of petawatt-and exawatt-class lasers, and technical cooperation on tax administration. The last document is a plan for cooperation in tourism for 2022-2024.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Greece December Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese investors to set up industries in KP

Chinese investors to set up industries in KP

3 seconds ago
 Japan tells US military to enforce virus rules aft ..

Japan tells US military to enforce virus rules after base cluster

4 seconds ago
 Govt utilizing resources for development of Baloch ..

Govt utilizing resources for development of Balochistan livestock: Secy Tayyab

6 seconds ago
 RTA announces ENOC, Planisware joining DIPMF spons ..

RTA announces ENOC, Planisware joining DIPMF sponsors

11 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur chairs meeting on quality edibles at fix ..

DC Sukkur chairs meeting on quality edibles at fixed price

7 seconds ago
 S7 Jet Conducts Russia's First Biofuel Blend-Power ..

S7 Jet Conducts Russia's First Biofuel Blend-Powered Flight

9 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.