UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Greek Relations To Remain Uninfluenced By Church Tensions - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

Russian-Greek Relations to Remain Uninfluenced by Church Tensions - Lavrov

A difficult situation in the Orthodox Church will not impact Moscow's intention to develop relations with Athens, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) A difficult situation in the Orthodox Church will not impact Moscow's intention to develop relations with Athens, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

In late October, Archbishop Hieronymos, the head of the Church of Greece congratulated the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine on its autocephaly. Shortly afterward, the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) stopped Eucharistic communion with the archbishop.

"As for how this situation with the Church impacts the relations between our governments, between the states, between Moscow and Athens, we do not want to artificially create problems and obstacles to our cooperation developing in all spheres in a way that is beneficial for both of us," the foreign minister said at a press conference after talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

Lavrov remarked that he had not seen an official recognition of the Ukrainian church from the Church of Greece.

"I hear there is a letter by Archbishop Hieronymos sent to the head of schismatics, but I have not seen an official statement by the Church of Greece," the minister said.

The Greek minister said that the issue would "by no means be an obstacle to the development of our bilateral relations."

The Greek state respects the Church of Greece and appreciates the role it plays in the society, but it "does not interfere in any way in church affairs," Dendias added.

On January 6, Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople handed over the tomos of autocephaly to the newly established Ukrainian church. The ROC, along with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, refused to recognize this decision.

The Moscow Patriarchate has described the situation as the "legalization of schism," stressing that it would have catastrophic consequences and affect millions of Christians in Ukraine and other countries.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Athens Greece January October Church Christian All From Million

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab strengthen stranglehold on Balochi ..

18 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI: Taimur scores centu ..

22 minutes ago

Central Punjab poised for victory in Faisalabad

26 minutes ago

Thar Foundation focuses on Vulture Conservation in ..

30 minutes ago

President issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Resear ..

31 minutes ago

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer meets Indonesian Minister of ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.