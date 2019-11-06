Russian-Greek Relations to Remain Uninfluenced by Church Tensions - Lavrov

A difficult situation in the Orthodox Church will not impact Moscow's intention to develop relations with Athens, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday

In late October, Archbishop Hieronymos, the head of the Church of Greece congratulated the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine on its autocephaly. Shortly afterward, the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) stopped Eucharistic communion with the archbishop.

"As for how this situation with the Church impacts the relations between our governments, between the states, between Moscow and Athens, we do not want to artificially create problems and obstacles to our cooperation developing in all spheres in a way that is beneficial for both of us," the foreign minister said at a press conference after talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

Lavrov remarked that he had not seen an official recognition of the Ukrainian church from the Church of Greece.

"I hear there is a letter by Archbishop Hieronymos sent to the head of schismatics, but I have not seen an official statement by the Church of Greece," the minister said.

The Greek minister said that the issue would "by no means be an obstacle to the development of our bilateral relations."

The Greek state respects the Church of Greece and appreciates the role it plays in the society, but it "does not interfere in any way in church affairs," Dendias added.

On January 6, Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople handed over the tomos of autocephaly to the newly established Ukrainian church. The ROC, along with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, refused to recognize this decision.

The Moscow Patriarchate has described the situation as the "legalization of schism," stressing that it would have catastrophic consequences and affect millions of Christians in Ukraine and other countries.