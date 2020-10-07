Russian Greenpeace Branch Investigating Kamchatka Pollution Incident Unhindered

The Russian branch of Greenpeace is freely conducting its own investigation into the recent increase in seawater pollution observed off the coast of Kamchatka Territory, in contrast to the Norilsk diesel fuel spill earlier this year, which saw the organization face pressure, the head of Greenpeace Russia's press department Violetta Ryabko told Sputnik

"Unlike Norilsk, where we faced unprecedented pressure, we are working well in Kamchatka. We have already sent the first samples for analysis," Ryabko said.

Russian Minister of Natural Resources Dmitry Kobylkin has previously said that the investigation into the incident will be conducted with the utmost transparency.

In a statement published earlier in the day, Greenpeace Russia said that it had taken samples from the Nalycheva river, which empties out into the Pacific Ocean.

"Specialists took samples based on the testimony of local residents.

In particular, they noted a stream near grounds where pesticides had been buried, which then flows into the Nalycheva river. In this water, suspended matter and yellow foam had been observed. Yesterday, KamchatNIRO [Kamchatka Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography] also studied this river," the statement read.

In late September, surfers at Khalaktyrsky beach noted a change in the color of the seawater and said that they suffered eye and throat problems after entering the ocean. Images of dead sea animals washed up on shore have also been circulated online.

Preliminary analysis has identified increased concentrations of petroleum hydrocarbons and phenols in the water. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that an investigation is ongoing and that specialists are expected to make breakthroughs in clarifying the situation in the far eastern Russian region by the end of the week.