Russian Gremyashchiy-Class Corvettes May be Armed with Zircon Cruise Missiles

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday visited the Yantar Shipyard in Russia 's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad and the Gremyashchiy corvette under construction, which can be equipped with prospective Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles.

While Putin was inspecting the warship and its weapons systems, the vessel's commander drew his attention to the fore part of the ship, where the launchers of Kalibr missiles are located, and said that prospective Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles could be placed there.

"We will definitely have the Zircon," Putin said.�

Putin said in an address to the parliament in February that the Zircon missiles would have a top speed of 9 Mach (11,000 kph or 6,900 mph) and a flight range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

They are designed for sea-based carriers - submarines and surface ships, including those already manufactured and under construction.

The Gremyashchiy-class (Project 20385) multi-purpose corvettes feature stealth technology and have been designed to carry out a variety of combat missions, including anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare.

The lead corvette is under construction since 2012, and is expected to start sea state trials in early November.