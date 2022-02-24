Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine: border guards

Russia's ground forces on Thursday crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia's ground forces on Thursday crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive.

Ukraine's border guard service said Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south.