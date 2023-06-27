Open Menu

Russian Guard Head Says Information About Mutiny Plans Known Beforehand

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russian Guard Head Says Information About Mutiny Plans Known Beforehand

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) There was information about mutiny plans from the allies of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, Russian National Guard head Viktor Zolotov said on Tuesday, adding that dates from June 22-25 were named.

"And I must say, such information also came from Prigozhin's camp ... That this mutiny was being prepared, that it would happen in the period from (June) 22-25. This actually happened," Zolotov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Company June From

Recent Stories

Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s ..

Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred ..

11 minutes ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

2 hours ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

2 hours ago
Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

3 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

3 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

3 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

4 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

4 hours ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

4 hours ago

More Stories From World