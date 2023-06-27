Russian Guard Head Says Information About Mutiny Plans Known Beforehand

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) There was information about mutiny plans from the allies of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, Russian National Guard head Viktor Zolotov said on Tuesday, adding that dates from June 22-25 were named.

"And I must say, such information also came from Prigozhin's camp ... That this mutiny was being prepared, that it would happen in the period from (June) 22-25. This actually happened," Zolotov told reporters.