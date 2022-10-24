Russian, Guinea-Bissau Presidents to Hold Talks in Moscow on October 25 - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo will discuss bilateral relations and international agenda during a meeting in Moscow on October 25, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"On October 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of Guinea-Bissau, Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Umaru Sissoco Embalo in Moscow. They will exchange views on the prospects for the development of Russian-Bisai relations and on current regional and international topics," the Kremlin said in a statement.