Russian, Guinean Officials Discuss Joint Power Generation Projects - Russian Ministry

Published June 27, 2023

Russia's Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov hosted Guinea's Ambassador Niankoye Haba in Moscow on Tuesday for talks on joint energy projects, the Russian Ministry of Energy said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russia's Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov hosted Guinea's Ambassador Niankoye Haba in Moscow on Tuesday for talks on joint energy projects, the Russian Ministry of Energy said.

"We discussed a range of joint initiatives with our colleagues that have potential for a mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries, for instance, power generation projects," Mochalnikov said.

The Russian official and the western African diplomat explored the potential for deepening cooperation in such areas as solar, hydropower and geological survey, which the Russian ministry said had not been sufficiently tapped.

