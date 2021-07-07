UrduPoint.com
Russian Hackers Allegedly Breached US Republican National Committee Last Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Allegedly Russian hackers related to a criminal group known as APT 29 or Cozy Bear breached the computer systems of the US Republican National Committee (RNC) last week but the fact has not yet been confirmed by RNC representatives, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The report is so far unconfirmed whether the breach actually took place or any data stolen.

"microsoft informed us that one of our vendors, Synnex, systems may have been exposed," a spokesman for the RNC Mike Reed said as quoted by Bloomberg.

"There is no indication the RNC was hacked or any RNC information was stolen. We are investigating the matter and have informed DHS [Department of Homeland Security] and the FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation]."

The Cozy Bear hackers were accused by the US authorities for their alleged breaching of the Democratic National Committee as well as for the cyberattack on the SolarWinds systems disclosed in December.

