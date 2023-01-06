Russian Hackers Allegedly Targeted 3 US Nuclear Labs in August-September 2022 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The Russian hacker group Cold River allegedly targeted three nuclear research laboratories in the United States between August and September 2022, Reuters reported on Friday, citing internet records and cyber security experts.

The hackers created fake login pages and emailed nuclear scientists at the Brookhaven, Argonne and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories to make them share their passwords, the report said.

The cyber attacks coincided with the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) specialists to the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station amid continued shelling of the facility by the Ukrainian military, the report said.

At the same time, it remains unknown whether any of the attacks were successful, the report added.

The report also cited unnamed cybersecurity researchers and Western government officials, who said they believe Cold River surged its hacking activity against Ukraine and its allies in parallel with Russia's special military operation there.