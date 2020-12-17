(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian hackers neither helped incumbent US President Donald Trump win the election in 2016 nor meddled in the US internal political affairs in any way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at his traditional end-of-year news conference.

"Russian hackers didn't help the incumbent US president be elected and didn't meddle in the domestic affairs of this great power. All of this are hearsay, it is a reason to worsen the relations between Russia and the United States. It is a reason not to recognize the legitimacy of the incumbent US president," Putin said.

As a result, the Russian-US relations fell victim to the domestic US policy, the president noted, expressing hope that the relations would improve under president-elect Joe Biden, an experienced politician.

"Trump has no need to find another job. Almost 50 percent of the population voted for him, if we count popular votes and not the Electoral College votes. He has a big support base and from what I understand, he does not plan to leave the political life of his country," Putin noted.