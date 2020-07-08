UrduPoint.com
Russian Head Of General Staff, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Syria, Libya - Defense Ministry

Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:12 PM

Russian Head of General Staff, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Syria, Libya - Defense Ministry

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov and his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, discussed Syria and Libya on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov and his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, discussed Syria and Libya on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The sides discussed the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic and the current situation in Libya as well as the interaction between the military agencies of the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

