UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Agency Says Still Inspecting Ventilators After Fires In COVID-19 Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 04:25 PM

Russian Health Agency Says Still Inspecting Ventilators After Fires in COVID-19 Hospitals

Roszdravnadzor, Russia's healthcare watchdog, told Sputnik on Saturday that it was still examining the model of lung ventilation equipment that could have caused deadly fires in hospitals treating COVID-10 patients in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and it was too early to come to conclusions.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Roszdravnadzor, Russia's healthcare watchdog, told Sputnik on Saturday that it was still examining the model of lung ventilation equipment that could have caused deadly fires in hospitals treating COVID-10 patients in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and it was too early to come to conclusions.

On May 9, a blaze broke out on the first floor of the treatment block of Moscow's City Clinical Hospital No. 50, resulting in one patient dying. A similar incident took place in St. Petersburg on May 12, with the death toll of six. Both hospitals were treating patients with COVID-19 and had artificial lung ventilation apparatuses, which are said to be a possible reason behind both fires.

"Roszdravnadzor is still inspecting Aventa-M artificial ventilation machines, as well as performing technical tests, so it is premature to arrive at any conclusions," the service said in a statement.

Aventa-M lung ventilators are manufactured by Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies JSC (KRET), a part of Russian state-owned high-tech conglomerate Rostec. After the fires, Roszdravnadzor has suspended the use of all these devices manufactured after April 1, 2020.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg April May 2020 All

Recent Stories

On Eid al-Fitr:Al-Othaimeen Urges People to Show O ..

14 minutes ago

FM Qureshi calls OIC chief to update on aggravatin ..

5 minutes ago

PSMA rejects Sugar Inquiry Commission’s report

29 minutes ago

Support of people vital to control spread of COVID ..

6 minutes ago

FPCCI, KP Secretary Industries discuss trade relat ..

6 minutes ago

Timing of Eid ul Fitr Namaz at different Mosques n ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.