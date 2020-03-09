Russian Health Authorities Confirm 3 New Coronavirus Cases in Moscow Over Past 24 Hours

Russia has registered three new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in people who have recently visited Italy, the Russian coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Russia has registered three new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in people who have recently visited Italy, the Russian coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the last 24 hours, Russia registered three cases of the coronavirus infection among its citizens in Moscow," the center said.

All patients have been already hospitalized, while people who contacted with them are being placed under medical supervision, the center added.

As of Monday, there are 20 confirmed cases of the disease in Russia. Of them, two are Chinese nationals, one Italian citizen and 17 Russians who recently returned from Italy.