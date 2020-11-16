Russian Health Authorities Soften Regulations for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients, Contacts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor issued a decree on Monday altering the regulations of when can a COVID-19 patient be discharged from a hospital and how soon the self-isolation should end for people who had contact with a coronavirus-positive person.

According to a decree signed by Rospotrebnadzor chief Anna Popova, as published on the Russian government's portal of legal news, a COVID-19 patient can now be discharged from a hospital after receiving one negative test result rather than two.

"Discharge of patients for employment (studies), admission to organized teams after treatment (both in inpatient and outpatient settings) and recovery are carried out upon receipt of one negative laboratory test result by the polymerase chain reaction method for the presence of the COVID-19 pathogen," the decree read.

If however, the first test comes back positive, the second one can be conducted no sooner than in three days, Popova said.

Hospitalized patients can be let spend the treatment period at home unless they live in shared apartments, hotels and dorms, according to the decree.

Persons who had contact with infected individuals will no longer be required to get tested themselves under two conditions.

"Discharge of contact persons who displayed no clinical symptoms throughout the entire period of medical surveillance occurs 14 days after the latest contact with the COVID-19 patient with no COVID-19 laboratory test required," the decree read.

As of Monday, Russia reported a cumulative total of over 1.9 million coronavirus cases, including 33,489 deaths and over 1.4 million recoveries.