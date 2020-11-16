UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Authorities Soften Regulations For Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients, Contacts

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Russian Health Authorities Soften Regulations for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients, Contacts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor issued a decree on Monday altering the regulations of when can a COVID-19 patient be discharged from a hospital and how soon the self-isolation should end for people who had contact with a coronavirus-positive person.

According to a decree signed by Rospotrebnadzor chief Anna Popova, as published on the Russian government's portal of legal news, a COVID-19 patient can now be discharged from a hospital after receiving one negative test result rather than two.

"Discharge of patients for employment (studies), admission to organized teams after treatment (both in inpatient and outpatient settings) and recovery are carried out upon receipt of one negative laboratory test result by the polymerase chain reaction method for the presence of the COVID-19 pathogen," the decree read.

If however, the first test comes back positive, the second one can be conducted no sooner than in three days, Popova said.

Hospitalized patients can be let spend the treatment period at home unless they live in shared apartments, hotels and dorms, according to the decree.

Persons who had contact with infected individuals will no longer be required to get tested themselves under two conditions.

"Discharge of contact persons who displayed no clinical symptoms throughout the entire period of medical surveillance occurs 14 days after the latest contact with the COVID-19 patient with no COVID-19 laboratory test required," the decree read.

 As of Monday, Russia reported a cumulative total of over 1.9 million coronavirus cases, including 33,489 deaths and over 1.4 million recoveries.

Related Topics

Russia From Government Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Establish Working Ties With New Mo ..

2 minutes ago

Diwali festival celebrates in northern Sindh

3 minutes ago

Hindus of Shikarpur celeberates Diwali

3 minutes ago

Kashmir settlement stressed for peace in South Asi ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Presents Ushakov Medals to 17 US Veterans o ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.