MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) As of Friday, 101 doctors with COVID-19 have died in Russia, the country's Health Care Ministry said.

"We asked regions to confirm deaths of medical workers. As of Friday, there were 101 people in the confirmed list," Lyudmila Letnikova, the head of the department of the public health, said at a meeting of a parliament panel.