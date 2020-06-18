Russian Health Care Official: 489 Medical Workers Die With Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Almost 500 Russian medical professionals got infected with the coronavirus and died, the head of the health care watchdog, Alla Samoilova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Almost 500 Russian medical professionals got infected with the coronavirus and died, the head of the health care watchdog, Alla Samoilova, said Thursday.

"Four hundred eighty-nine medical workers, almost 500 colleagues that, sadly, we lost," Samoilova said at an online press conference dedicated to the Day of the Medical Worker.

Samoilova added that there were almost no complaints from the medical personnel about lack of protective gear or insufficient testing.

According to the latest data from the response team, as of Thursday, 561,091 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic; 7,790 new cases in the last 24 hours.