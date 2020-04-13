UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Care Watchdog: 55% Of 74 COVID-19 Outbreaks In Regions Occur In Hospitals

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

More than half of the 74 coronavirus outbreaks in Russia's regions are in the hospitals, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer health protection watchdog, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) More than half of the 74 coronavirus outbreaks in Russia's regions are in the hospitals, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer health protection watchdog, said Monday.

"At the moment, out of 74 hotspots, 55 percent are in medical institutions, unfortunately. But we are working hard to make sure that medical institutions can continue working and are safe," Popova said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

