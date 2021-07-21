Russian Health Forum Showcases High-Tech COVID-19 Diagnosis Tool Using Gas Analysis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russian company ScientificCoin said on Tuesday it presented its high-tech gas analyzing device for diagnosing communicable diseases, including COVID-19, at a national health conference in Moscow.

"The Nation's Health as Foundation for a Flourishing Russia" was held in Moscow from July 13 through July 15 to showcase various new approaches to the prevention and treatment of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

"One of the forum's central issues was the prevention of communicable diseases, specifically the introduction of cutting-edge equipment to the healthcare industry for controlling the spread of communicable disease. The booth of the Novosibirsk Region presented the HEALTHMONITOR high-tech gas analyzing device, developed for noninvasive diagnostics of a person's health," the company said in a statement.

Over the course of the three-day forum, approximately 100 people got themselves tested by the device, which also drew attention from Gennadii Onishсhenko, Russia's former Chief Sanitary Inspector and currently a lower house lawmaker, who noted its potential for making initial diagnoses.

The HEALTHMONITOR device is developed by ScientificCoin and the Siberian Branch of the Russian academy of Sciences. It uses spectral analysis of human breath to detect the so-called volatile organic compounds from metabolic processes in the human body in the exhaled air. If analyzed, these compounds can provide insight into the human body's biochemical process, which can be used for medical diagnosis. The device utilizes neural networks to isolate elements in a person's exhalation spectrum that would indicate whether they are sick or not.

At this stage, the device can diagnose medical conditions such as COVID-19, diabetes, asthma, gastritis, lung inflammation, as well as perform sports diagnostics and metabolic analysis.