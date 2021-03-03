Russian Health Minister Believes Nation Will Form Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 by July

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko expressed the belief on Wednesday that the nation could form herd immunity against the coronavirus in the first half of the year, perhaps by July.

"As for [vaccine] deliveries and immunization, we plan to finish it in the first half of the year, perhaps including July," Murashko told reporters.

The health minister also pointed to growing vaccine production capacity.