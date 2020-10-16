UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Minister: Doctors Working With COVID Should Be Vaccinated By End Of Year

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:56 PM

Russian Health Minister: Doctors Working With COVID Should Be Vaccinated by End of Year

Doctors working with the coronavirus in the "red zone" should be vaccinated by the end of the year, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Friday

GELENDZHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Doctors working with the coronavirus in the "red zone" should be vaccinated by the end of the year, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Friday.

"By the end of the year all doctors who make home visits, work at ambulances, with potentially contagious patients must be vaccinated," the minister told reporters.

Related Topics

Red Zone All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian prisoners case referred to Islamabad High C ..

21 seconds ago

Another Protest Day in Bangkok Ends After Clashes ..

24 seconds ago

YDA condemns Sindh police irrational behaviour tow ..

25 seconds ago

Spanish Pharmaceutical Firm Announces Successful T ..

27 seconds ago

US Awaits Russia's Response to Offer on Extending ..

4 minutes ago

Early detection best option to control breast canc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.