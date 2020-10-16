- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Health Minister: Doctors Working With COVID Should Be Vaccinated by End of Year
Russian Health Minister: Doctors Working With COVID Should Be Vaccinated By End Of Year
Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:56 PM
Doctors working with the coronavirus in the "red zone" should be vaccinated by the end of the year, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Friday
GELENDZHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Doctors working with the coronavirus in the "red zone" should be vaccinated by the end of the year, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Friday.
"By the end of the year all doctors who make home visits, work at ambulances, with potentially contagious patients must be vaccinated," the minister told reporters.