Russian Health Minister: Doctors Working With COVID Should Be Vaccinated by End of Year

GELENDZHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Doctors working with the coronavirus in the "red zone" should be vaccinated by the end of the year, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Friday.

"By the end of the year all doctors who make home visits, work at ambulances, with potentially contagious patients must be vaccinated," the minister told reporters.