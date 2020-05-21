UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Minister Expects First Results Of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials In Late July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:40 PM

Russian Health Minister Expects First Results of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in Late July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday that pre-clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine were going on schedule without any failures, and the first results should appear at the end of July.

"Today, several developers are conducting their research in this area, and pre-clinical trials are already underway. Everything is going on schedule so far, there are no failures. And so we predict that the first results and access for wider use should appear sometime at the end of July," Murashko told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan discuss cultural relations

41 minutes ago

TRENDS e-discussion stresses continuous awareness ..

41 minutes ago

ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals ..

41 minutes ago

Indian nurse&#039;s e-meeting with Sheikh Mohamed ..

41 minutes ago

ADAFSA conducting survey to identify COVID-19 impa ..

56 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways of developing cultural co ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.