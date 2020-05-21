Russian Health Minister Expects First Results of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in Late July

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday that pre-clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine were going on schedule without any failures, and the first results should appear at the end of July.

"Today, several developers are conducting their research in this area, and pre-clinical trials are already underway. Everything is going on schedule so far, there are no failures. And so we predict that the first results and access for wider use should appear sometime at the end of July," Murashko told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.