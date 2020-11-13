MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The completion of clinical trials of Russia's third COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chumakov Institute is expected in mid-December, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"Now it is undergoing clinical trials.

We expect that in mid-December they should complete and submit documents to us in order to assess the quality of the immunity being formed," Murashko said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, answering when the Chumakov Institute's vaccine might be registered.