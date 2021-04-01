UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Minister Murashko Says Vaccinated Against COVID-19 With Sputnik V

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:10 AM

Russian Health Minister Murashko Says Vaccinated Against COVID-19 With Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said he had been vaccinated with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, and that he already had immunity.

"I was inoculated with the vaccine produced by the Gamaleya Institute, and since, due to my work, I have to visit medical organizations, including in the 'red zones', then for me, like for all medical workers, it is necessary to receive this preventive protection, which makes it possible to avoid formidable complications and the disease," Murashko said in an interview with Nailya Asker-zade on the Rossiya 1 television channel.

He noted that he felt good after the vaccination, and the immune response was also good.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity Visit TV All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

6 hours ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

6 hours ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

6 hours ago

CDA removes encroachments from village Newmal

5 hours ago

US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground W ..

5 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.