Russian Health Minister Murashko Says Vaccinated Against COVID-19 With Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said he had been vaccinated with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, and that he already had immunity.

"I was inoculated with the vaccine produced by the Gamaleya Institute, and since, due to my work, I have to visit medical organizations, including in the 'red zones', then for me, like for all medical workers, it is necessary to receive this preventive protection, which makes it possible to avoid formidable complications and the disease," Murashko said in an interview with Nailya Asker-zade on the Rossiya 1 television channel.

He noted that he felt good after the vaccination, and the immune response was also good.