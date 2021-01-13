UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Minister Notes High Demand For COVID-19 Vaccination Among Elderly People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

The high demand for vaccination against the coronavirus in Russia is noted among the elderly people, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The high demand for vaccination against the coronavirus in Russia is noted among the elderly people, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"At the end of December, following the results of clinical trials, it was allowed to use the vaccine in people over 60 years old, and today we note a high demand for vaccination on their part," Murashko told reporters.

He clarified that it is especially important for citizens over 60 years of age, as well as for patients with diabetes and obesity, to get vaccinated due to higher risk of a severe form of the disease.

