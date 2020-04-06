Russian Health Minister on COVID-19 Origins: Most Specialists Think It Appeared Naturally

Most specialists believe that the coronavirus appeared naturally and not as a result of some experiment, there is no reason to doubt this, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said

"There are many opinions.

But as of today, the majority say that this is natural virus that adapted to direct contact with people, and I see no reasons at the moment to doubt that," Murashko said, as aired on Pozner show on Pervyi channel, when asked about potential artificial origins of the coronavirus.