Russian Health Minister Plans Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in August

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Wednesday plans to get inoculated with the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 later this month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Wednesday plans to get inoculated with the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 later this month.

"As soon as the vaccine is released ... in August," Murashko told reporters, when asked whether he will be vaccinated.