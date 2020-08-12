UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Minister Plans Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In August

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:27 PM

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Wednesday plans to get inoculated with the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 later this month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Wednesday plans to get inoculated with the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 later this month.

"As soon as the vaccine is released ... in August," Murashko told reporters, when asked whether he will be vaccinated.

More Stories From World

