Russian Health Minister Plans Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In August
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:27 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Wednesday plans to get inoculated with the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 later this month.
"As soon as the vaccine is released ... in August," Murashko told reporters, when asked whether he will be vaccinated.