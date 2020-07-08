Russian Health Minister Praises as Promising 17 COVID-19 Vaccines Under Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday that 17 vaccines against coronavirus that are currently under development in Russia are seen as promising, and profound effort is therefore ongoing.

"Seventeen vaccines have already proven to be promising candidates. More profound work is carried out regarding them," Murashko said, as aired by Rossiya-1.

Russians have changed their attitude to immunization since the onset of the pandemic, the health minister noted.

"Anyway, vaccination is conducted only upon a citizen's consent, and we see today quite a high interest in the vaccine. Today, people have grasped the importance of vaccination, and I want to say that the number of vaccination supporters has increased in this period," Murashko said.

As many as 112,000 coronavirus patients are now receiving treatment in Russian hospitals, the minister added.

Russia's COVID-19 total has topped 700,000, with the number of fatalities amounting to 10,667.