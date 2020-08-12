Russian Health Minister Refutes as Baseless Foreign Criticism of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko refuted on Wednesday as groundless foreign criticism of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine.

"I believe foreign colleagues see certain competition, the competitive advantages of the Russian drug, and they try to express some opinions, which we believe are absolutely groundless," Murashko said at a press conference.

The health minister stressed that there was "certain clinical knowledge and data" behind the Russian vaccine.