Russian Health Minister Says 1.3Mln Health Workers Trained To Treat COVID-19 Patients

Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:27 PM

More than 1.3 million health workers were trained to treat COVID-19 patients in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday, adding that 360,000 health workers are already treating coronavirus carriers at the moment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) More than 1.3 million health workers were trained to treat COVID-19 patients in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday, adding that 360,000 health workers are already treating coronavirus carriers at the moment.

"More than 1.3 million medical workers have been trained in hospitals and on an outpatient basis.

Today, 360,000 health workers are treating patients on an outpatient basis or in the hospitals," Murashko said at a meeting of the Russian government's coronavirus coordination council.

The health minister added that health workers are receiving extra payments for the additional workload and special conditions on time.

Russia has so far confirmed 57,999 COVID-19 cases, 513 coronavirus-related deaths and 4,420 recoveries.

