Russian Health Minister Says 17 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines Currently Undergoing Trial

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) There are currently 17 promising vaccines being studied in Russian facilities, while no more than three or four will make it to the mass production stage, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in a televised interview aired Thursday.

"Those [vaccines] that have already shown promise today are 17 vaccine candidates. Work on them is being carried out in more depth. I think that, of course, a little less will come to industrial production, but we expect that at least three or four vaccines will be available in Russia eventually," Murashko said.

The health minister added that there are currently two sites in the country where the clinical trials are being carried out and that the volunteers are reacting well to the trial vaccines.

Russian scientists from leading institutions, such as the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, are part of the worldwide race to develop a vaccine against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.