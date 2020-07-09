UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Minister Says 17 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines Currently Undergoing Trial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Russian Health Minister Says 17 Promising Coronavirus Vaccines Currently Undergoing Trial

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) There are currently 17 promising vaccines being studied in Russian facilities, while no more than three or four will make it to the mass production stage, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in a televised interview aired Thursday.

"Those [vaccines] that have already shown promise today are 17 vaccine candidates. Work on them is being carried out in more depth. I think that, of course, a little less will come to industrial production, but we expect that at least three or four vaccines will be available in Russia eventually," Murashko said.

The health minister added that there are currently two sites in the country where the clinical trials are being carried out and that the volunteers are reacting well to the trial vaccines.

Russian scientists from leading institutions, such as the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, are part of the worldwide race to develop a vaccine against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

Related Topics

Russia From Race

Recent Stories

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of A ..

3 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

3 hours ago

President for varsities' enhanced focus on nursing ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister takes notice of molestation of girl ..

1 minute ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

3 hours ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.