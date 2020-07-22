Russian Health Minister Says 23-24% of Moscow Residents Have COVID-19 Antibodies

The share of Moscow and Moscow region residents who have coronavirus antibodies amounts to 23 or 24 percent, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The share of Moscow and Moscow region residents who have coronavirus antibodies amounts to 23 or 24 percent, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"According to the available data, this index has surpassed 23-24 percent in Moscow and Moscow region," Murashko told reporters.

The share of residents with antibodies is significantly lower in Russia's regions experiencing the peak of the infection or those that have not yet reached the plateau, the health minister specified.