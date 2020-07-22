UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Health Minister Says 23-24% Of Moscow Residents Have COVID-19 Antibodies

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:49 PM

Russian Health Minister Says 23-24% of Moscow Residents Have COVID-19 Antibodies

The share of Moscow and Moscow region residents who have coronavirus antibodies amounts to 23 or 24 percent, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The share of Moscow and Moscow region residents who have coronavirus antibodies amounts to 23 or 24 percent, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"According to the available data, this index has surpassed 23-24 percent in Moscow and Moscow region," Murashko told reporters.

The share of residents with antibodies is significantly lower in Russia's regions experiencing the peak of the infection or those that have not yet reached the plateau, the health minister specified.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SC takes notice of objectionable content on social ..

20 minutes ago

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

35 minutes ago

DEWA MD reviews progress at hydroelectric power st ..

36 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

40 minutes ago

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

51 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.