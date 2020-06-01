UrduPoint.com
Russian Health Minister Says Country's Infant Mortality Rate Now Hits Historic Low

Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:38 PM

Russia's infant mortality rate is currently one of the lowest in the country's history, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russia's infant mortality rate is currently one of the lowest in the country's history, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"The Russian Federation's infant mortality rate is currently one of the lowest in history, this means that the attention paid to child health care and the resources invested there have been of some use," Murashko told reporters.

