MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russia's infant mortality rate is currently one of the lowest in the country's history, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"The Russian Federation's infant mortality rate is currently one of the lowest in history, this means that the attention paid to child health care and the resources invested there have been of some use," Murashko told reporters.